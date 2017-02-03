Federal agencies support church-affiliated hospitals' exemption from pension law

The U.S. government is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse three appeals court decisions that overturned religiously affiliated hospitals' long-recognized exemption from the federal law governing employee pensions.

In an amicus brief dated Jan. 24, Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler and attorneys from federal agencies said the three decisions had not "identified any sound reason to upset decades of reliance" by hospitals and other religiously affiliated non-profits on the exemption. Attorneys from the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Labor and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation joined in the brief.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2l4ajCf