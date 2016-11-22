FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Supreme Court may consider far-reaching hospital pension dispute
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 22, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

Supreme Court may consider far-reaching hospital pension dispute

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider taking up three cases over whether religiously-affiliated hospitals must comply with the federal law governing employee pensions, which could cost them billions of dollars.

Three hospital systems - New Jersey-based St. Peter's Healthcare System, Illinois-based Advocate Health System and California-based Dignity Health - are asking the court to rule that their affiliation with a religious organization makes their employee pensions exempt from the minimum funding and reporting requirements of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fYfl18

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.