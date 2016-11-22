Supreme Court may consider far-reaching hospital pension dispute

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider taking up three cases over whether religiously-affiliated hospitals must comply with the federal law governing employee pensions, which could cost them billions of dollars.

Three hospital systems - New Jersey-based St. Peter's Healthcare System, Illinois-based Advocate Health System and California-based Dignity Health - are asking the court to rule that their affiliation with a religious organization makes their employee pensions exempt from the minimum funding and reporting requirements of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

