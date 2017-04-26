Tobacco companies win minor changes to court-ordered labels

Tobacco companies are entitled to some minor changes in the wording of new warning labels they were ordered to put on their products in a long-running lawsuit by the U.S. government, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Circuit Judge David Sentelle, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday, said some of the language ordered by a district court judge improperly looked backward to the tobacco companies' past conduct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oKtsKT