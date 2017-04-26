FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Tobacco companies win minor changes to court-ordered labels
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 26, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 4 months ago

Tobacco companies win minor changes to court-ordered labels

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Tobacco companies are entitled to some minor changes in the wording of new warning labels they were ordered to put on their products in a long-running lawsuit by the U.S. government, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Circuit Judge David Sentelle, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday, said some of the language ordered by a district court judge improperly looked backward to the tobacco companies' past conduct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oKtsKT

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.