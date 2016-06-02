FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cigna ordered to pay $13 mln in case over out-of-network claims
June 2, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Cigna ordered to pay $13 mln in case over out-of-network claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Health insurer Cigna has been ordered to pay a Houston-area hospital more than $13 million by a judge who found it underpaid the hospital, which is not in its provider network, for years.

The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston on Wednesday, also requires Cigna to pay Humble Surgical Hospital LLC's legal fees. Brian Melton of Susman Godfrey, an attorney for Humble, said fees and interest would bring the total award close to $17 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1U0vwe0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
