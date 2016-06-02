Cigna ordered to pay $13 mln in case over out-of-network claims

Health insurer Cigna has been ordered to pay a Houston-area hospital more than $13 million by a judge who found it underpaid the hospital, which is not in its provider network, for years.

The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston on Wednesday, also requires Cigna to pay Humble Surgical Hospital LLC's legal fees. Brian Melton of Susman Godfrey, an attorney for Humble, said fees and interest would bring the total award close to $17 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1U0vwe0