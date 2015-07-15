Health providers are not ERISA beneficiaries, 2nd Circuit rules

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court has ruled that only patients are beneficiaries of a health plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, not a medical office that sued an insurer for cutting it out of the insurer’s network.

The decision on Wednesday by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Wesley, writing for a two-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, echoes the 6th, 9th and 11th Circuits’ rulings on the same issue.

