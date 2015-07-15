FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health providers are not ERISA beneficiaries, 2nd Circuit rules
July 15, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

Health providers are not ERISA beneficiaries, 2nd Circuit rules

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court has ruled that only patients are beneficiaries of a health plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, not a medical office that sued an insurer for cutting it out of the insurer’s network.

The decision on Wednesday by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Wesley, writing for a two-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, echoes the 6th, 9th and 11th Circuits’ rulings on the same issue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1V47a2H

