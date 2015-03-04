9th Circuit agrees to hear case over scope of ERISA church plans

(Reuters) - A U.S. court in California has agreed to hear an appeal over whether employee benefit plans established by church-affiliated hospitals are exempt from the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals last Thursday took the unusual step of allowing the appeal in the class action against California-based hospital system Dignity Health, even though there has not been a final judgment in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1aLeei0