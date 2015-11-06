Doctor's lawsuit claiming HCA stacked 9th Circuit panel tossed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a doctor accusing national hospital chain HCA Holdings Inc of scheming behind the scenes to get a biased judge assigned to the 9th Circuit panel hearing the appeal of his antitrust suit against the company.

In the dismissal order, issued Wednesday, Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of California U.S. District Court gave the doctor, Richard Fox, 30 days to bring an amended complaint, which accuses HCA of violating the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, though she said she was “skeptical” he could succeed.

