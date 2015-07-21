FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania mental health clinics accused of fraud
July 21, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania mental health clinics accused of fraud

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a group of affiliated mental health clinics in Pennsylvania of billing Medicare and Medicaid for services provided by unqualified therapists and patient visits as short as a few minutes.

The government’s complaint, filed on Monday in U.S. district court in Philadelphia, targets Northeast Community Mental Health Centers, which operates clinics in Philadelphia; Lehigh Valley Community Mental Health Centers, which operates clinics in Allentown, Easton and Bethlehem; and North Carolina Community Mental Health Centers, now defunct, which operated a clinic in Raleigh, North Carolina.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RNBsYi

