Pennsylvania mental health clinics accused of fraud

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a group of affiliated mental health clinics in Pennsylvania of billing Medicare and Medicaid for services provided by unqualified therapists and patient visits as short as a few minutes.

The government’s complaint, filed on Monday in U.S. district court in Philadelphia, targets Northeast Community Mental Health Centers, which operates clinics in Philadelphia; Lehigh Valley Community Mental Health Centers, which operates clinics in Allentown, Easton and Bethlehem; and North Carolina Community Mental Health Centers, now defunct, which operated a clinic in Raleigh, North Carolina.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RNBsYi