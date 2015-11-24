HHS proposes new standards for insurance network adequacy

Nov 23 -

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule to ensure that insurance plans made available on the exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act offer consumers an adequate network of conveniently located doctors and other care providers.

Announced Friday, the proposed rule would require states to establish standards for network adequacy, subject to minimum criteria to be developed by HHS at a later date, which would take into account the distance patients need to travel to their healthcare providers.

