HHS proposes new standards for insurance network adequacy
November 24, 2015 / 12:38 AM / 2 years ago

HHS proposes new standards for insurance network adequacy

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Nov 23 -

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule to ensure that insurance plans made available on the exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act offer consumers an adequate network of conveniently located doctors and other care providers.

Announced Friday, the proposed rule would require states to establish standards for network adequacy, subject to minimum criteria to be developed by HHS at a later date, which would take into account the distance patients need to travel to their healthcare providers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NaC1ri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
