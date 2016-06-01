10th Circuit criticizes CMS for wrongly applying own regulations

The U.S. Medicare agency wrongly recouped $800,000 billed by a Kansas home healthcare provider in 2008 by relying on regulations that had not yet been passed at the time, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said Tuesday that the case was not about Medicare fraud but about "an agency struggling to keep up with the furious pace of its own rulemaking."

