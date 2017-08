The 2-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday ruled the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California must reconsider its ruling that Cochlear's infringement was not willful because the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Halo Electronics v. Pulse Electronics changed the standards for willfulness.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gq5yp4