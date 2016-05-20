FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hikma wins dismissal of Takeda patent lawsuit over gout drug
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 20, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Hikma wins dismissal of Takeda patent lawsuit over gout drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal court has cleared the way for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to continue selling a drug with the same active chemical as Takeda Pharmaceutical Co’s gout drug Colcrys, dismissing a patent lawsuit Takeda filed in an effort to keep the drug off the market.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware ruled Wednesday that London-based Hikma does not induce doctors to infringe Japan-based Takeda’s patents by selling its drug Mitigare, because Mitigare is not indicated for the uses covered by Takeda’s patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RcX8GX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.