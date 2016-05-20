Hikma wins dismissal of Takeda patent lawsuit over gout drug

A federal court has cleared the way for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to continue selling a drug with the same active chemical as Takeda Pharmaceutical Co’s gout drug Colcrys, dismissing a patent lawsuit Takeda filed in an effort to keep the drug off the market.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware ruled Wednesday that London-based Hikma does not induce doctors to infringe Japan-based Takeda’s patents by selling its drug Mitigare, because Mitigare is not indicated for the uses covered by Takeda’s patents.

