Psych patients entitled to extra time before commitment - Mass. high court

Massachusetts residents facing involuntary commitment to psychiatric institutions are entitled to extra time to prepare their defense if they request it and could be prejudiced without it, the state's highest court has ruled.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday that a man identified as N.L. who was committed to a psychiatric facility and treated with antipsychotic medication against his will was wrongly denied a continuance of his commitment hearing under the state's involuntary commitment law.

