FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lawsuit over generic HIV drug can stay in Delaware - judge
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Lawsuit over generic HIV drug can stay in Delaware - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Johnson & Johnson unit and Gilead Sciences Inc can pursue a lawsuit seeking to stop Mylan NV from making a generic version of Gilead's HIV drug Complera in Delaware federal court, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware on Thursday rejected Mylan's argument that the case should proceed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, where one of the two Mylan subsidiaries named as defendants is incorporated and where it is facing a nearly identical lawsuit, denying Mylan's motion to dismiss.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2deXFj4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.