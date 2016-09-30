Lawsuit over generic HIV drug can stay in Delaware - judge

A Johnson & Johnson unit and Gilead Sciences Inc can pursue a lawsuit seeking to stop Mylan NV from making a generic version of Gilead's HIV drug Complera in Delaware federal court, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware on Thursday rejected Mylan's argument that the case should proceed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, where one of the two Mylan subsidiaries named as defendants is incorporated and where it is facing a nearly identical lawsuit, denying Mylan's motion to dismiss.

