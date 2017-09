The Delaware Chancery Court has barred the CEO of medical device company Cogentix Medical Inc from reducing the size of the company’s board in order to gain the upper hand in a proxy battle.

Vice Chancellor Travis Laster ruled Thursday that the company’s shareholders should be allowed to vote for a full board of directors at its annual meeting, set to take place on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RbV9m8