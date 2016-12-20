FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2016 / 11:59 AM / 8 months ago

10th Circuit won't block Utah's contact lens pricing law

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Monday refused to block a Utah law that lets retailers in that state sell contact lenses at prices below those set by three of the biggest contact lens manufacturers - Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Alcon Laboratories and Bausch & Lomb.

In a 2-1 split, a panel of the Denver, Colorado-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a federal judge in Salt Lake City who said the manufacturers, represented by the law firms of Cravath Swaine & Moore and Sidley Austin, are not likely to win the lawsuit they filed after Utah enacted the Contact Lens Consumer Protection Act in March 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iaEXIG

