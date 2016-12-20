10th Circuit won't block Utah's contact lens pricing law

A divided federal appeals court on Monday refused to block a Utah law that lets retailers in that state sell contact lenses at prices below those set by three of the biggest contact lens manufacturers - Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Alcon Laboratories and Bausch & Lomb.

In a 2-1 split, a panel of the Denver, Colorado-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a federal judge in Salt Lake City who said the manufacturers, represented by the law firms of Cravath Swaine & Moore and Sidley Austin, are not likely to win the lawsuit they filed after Utah enacted the Contact Lens Consumer Protection Act in March 2015.

