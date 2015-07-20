FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insured can fight contraceptive mandate, 8th Circuit holds
July 20, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Insured can fight contraceptive mandate, 8th Circuit holds

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Missouri state senator and his wife can challenge the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate from the perspective of the insured, rather than an insurer or employer, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

The 8th Circuit on Monday reversed the dismissal of a lawsuit by Republican Senator Paul Wieland and his wife Teresa, Catholics who say the mandate forces them to violate their deeply held religious beliefs by providing coverage for contraceptives for their three teen- to college-age daughters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CLY0SJ

