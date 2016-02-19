FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit latest to uphold Obamacare contraceptive mandate
February 19, 2016 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

11th Circuit latest to uphold Obamacare contraceptive mandate

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the latest federal appeals court to uphold the procedure under the Affordable Care Act by which a religiously affiliated nonprofit organization can opt out of covering contraception for its employees.

Judge Jill Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a 2-1 majority Thursday, said the opt-out procedure did not substantially burden the religious freedom of Eternal Word Television Network, a Catholic television network based in Alabama.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PLY9s2

