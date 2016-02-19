11th Circuit latest to uphold Obamacare contraceptive mandate

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the latest federal appeals court to uphold the procedure under the Affordable Care Act by which a religiously affiliated nonprofit organization can opt out of covering contraception for its employees.

Judge Jill Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a 2-1 majority Thursday, said the opt-out procedure did not substantially burden the religious freedom of Eternal Word Television Network, a Catholic television network based in Alabama.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PLY9s2