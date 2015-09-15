U.S. healthcare exchange contractors lacked oversight - report

(Reuters) - Contractors who helped set up the federal healthcare insurance exchange were inadequately supervised, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General has found.

The launch of the online exchange, one of the key features of President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform, was plagued by glitches at the time of its October 2013 launch, rendering the HealthCare.gov website inaccessible to many consumers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W1e4p9