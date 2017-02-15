FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Research institute must face claims over spinal disease treatment royalties
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 6 months ago

Research institute must face claims over spinal disease treatment royalties

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

An Ohio medical research institute must face a lawsuit by one of its funders accusing it of breaching a royalty agreement involving research into treating spinal muscular atrophy, a degenerative disease, a federal judge has ruled.

The nonprofit Cure SMA has shown that research it funded at the Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio had given rise to a patentable invention, U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve in Chicago ruled Monday, refusing to dismiss the lawsuit, though she did narrow its claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lPGFB8

