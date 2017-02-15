Research institute must face claims over spinal disease treatment royalties

An Ohio medical research institute must face a lawsuit by one of its funders accusing it of breaching a royalty agreement involving research into treating spinal muscular atrophy, a degenerative disease, a federal judge has ruled.

The nonprofit Cure SMA has shown that research it funded at the Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio had given rise to a patentable invention, U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve in Chicago ruled Monday, refusing to dismiss the lawsuit, though she did narrow its claims.

