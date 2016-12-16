FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Glenmark cannot expand defense in GSK heart drug patent case - magistrate
December 16, 2016 / 10:04 PM / 8 months ago

Glenmark cannot expand defense in GSK heart drug patent case - magistrate

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc should not be allowed to make new arguments in its defense of a patent infringement lawsuit over its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC chronic heart failure drug Coreg months after a deadline, a magistrate judge said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke in Delaware said in recommendations issued Thursday that hiring new counsel in September did not give Glenmark a "magic wand" to "conjure up a showing of good cause" to add new defenses that included arguing that GSK had waited too long to file the lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ht3GLg

