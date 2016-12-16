Glenmark cannot expand defense in GSK heart drug patent case - magistrate

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc should not be allowed to make new arguments in its defense of a patent infringement lawsuit over its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC chronic heart failure drug Coreg months after a deadline, a magistrate judge said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke in Delaware said in recommendations issued Thursday that hiring new counsel in September did not give Glenmark a "magic wand" to "conjure up a showing of good cause" to add new defenses that included arguing that GSK had waited too long to file the lawsuit.

