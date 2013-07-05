WHO sets up emergency committee on MERS virus

GENEVA, July 5 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is forming an emergency committee of international experts to prepare for a possible worsening of the Middle East coronavirus, which has killed 40 people, WHO flu expert Keiji Fukuda said on Friday.

Fukuda said there was currently no emergency or pandemic but the experts would advise on how to tackle the disease if the number of cases suddenly grows.

“We want to make sure we can move as quickly as possible if we need to,” Fukuda told a news conference in Geneva. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)