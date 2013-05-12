New coronavirus can probably can be passed person to person- WHO

RIYADH, May 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday it appeared likely that the novel coronavirus, which has killed 18 people in Saudi Arabia and Europe, could be passed from person to person.

WHO Assistant Director-General Keiji Fukuda, speaking after a visit to Saudi Arabia, told reporters in Riyadh: “Of most concern is the fact that the different clusters seen in multiple countries increasingly support the hypothesis that when there is close contact, this novel coronavirus can transmit from person to person.”