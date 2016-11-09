FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Supreme Court to weigh preemption of state anti-subrogation law
November 9, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

Supreme Court to weigh preemption of state anti-subrogation law

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by an Aetna Health Holdings unit over whether Missouri law barring insurance companies from recovering money from personal injury settlements, a practice known as subrogation, is preempted by federal law.

It will be the second time the Supreme Court, which granted the petition from Coventry Health Care of Missouri Inc on Friday, considers the issue. Coventry has said the case could have broad implications for the federal government's ability to operate its employee healthcare program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fS0TMt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
