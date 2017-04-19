FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Curo Health to pay $12.2 million to resolve U.S. kickback case
#Westlaw News
April 19, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 4 months ago

Curo Health to pay $12.2 million to resolve U.S. kickback case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

North Carolina-based Curo Health Services and its affiliates have agreed to pay $12.2 million to resolve claims that they paid kickbacks to long-term care facilities and other medical providers in exchange for patient referrals.

The settlement, announced by U.S. Attorney John Parker in Dallas on Tuesday, resolved allegations by several whistleblowers that three hospice companies Curo purchased in 2010 submitted false claims to Medicare and Texas Medicaid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oWTdv1

