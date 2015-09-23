FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVS dodges Medicare fraud whistleblower lawsuit
September 23, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

CVS dodges Medicare fraud whistleblower lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp’s pharmacy benefit management unit has dodged a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of multiple violations of the federal Medicare law, including approving claims for drugs without proper physician identification or necessary authorization.

U.S. District Judge Ronald Buckwalter of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday that while CVS Caremark, a division of Rhode Island-based CVS, may have made errors in processing Medicare claims, it did not deliberately defraud the government.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JqJqfF

