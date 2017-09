A proposed class action lawsuit filed Monday accuses CVS Pharmacy Inc of falsely claiming that a dietary supplement has been proven to improve memory.

New York resident Jeffrey Worth and Florida resident Robert Burns brought the suit in federal court in Central Islip, New York. Both purchased the supplement, Algal-900 DHA, and found that it did not work as advertised, the complaint said.

