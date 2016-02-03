CVS overcharged health plans for generic drugs - class action

Feb 3 -

CVS Health Corp has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of dramatically overcharging healthcare plans for generic drugs over the past seven years.

The complaint, filed Monday in Rhode Island federal court by two union benefit plans, alleges that CVS inflated the “usual and customary” drug prices it reported to third-party payors, which relied on those prices to determine what they would reimburse.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TEDTeT