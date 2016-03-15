CVS must face lawsuit over generic drug discount plan - judge

CVS Pharmacy Inc must face a proposed fraud class action alleging that it has systematically overcharged people who bought generic drugs using insurance rather than cash, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California U.S. District Court ruled Monday that the plaintiffs, individuals covered by health plans who made co-payments for generic drugs from CVS, did not have to allege the specific drugs each plaintiff bought, or from which pharmacy location.

