CVS must face lawsuit over generic drug discount plan - judge
March 15, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

CVS must face lawsuit over generic drug discount plan - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

CVS Pharmacy Inc must face a proposed fraud class action alleging that it has systematically overcharged people who bought generic drugs using insurance rather than cash, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California U.S. District Court ruled Monday that the plaintiffs, individuals covered by health plans who made co-payments for generic drugs from CVS, did not have to allege the specific drugs each plaintiff bought, or from which pharmacy location.

