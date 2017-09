A federal judge has refused to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit accusing CVS Pharmacy Inc of selling a protein powder supplement with misleading nutrition claims on its label.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin in Chicago ruled Tuesday that the suit, brought under Illinois and common law, is not preempted by federal law.

