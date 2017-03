A federal judge has denied a bid by CVS Health Corp customers for class certification in a $1.23 billion lawsuit accusing the pharmacy chain of systematically overcharging people who bought generic drugs using insurance rather than cash.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California on Tuesday said class certification was inappropriate because of individualized issues involving contracts between CVS and pharmacy benefit managers who administered prescription benefits for health plans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2muahZg