(Reuters) - CVS Caremark’s “ExtraBucks Rewards” program was too widely publicized to be the basis for a customer’s whistleblower action, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

The ruling in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Friday dismissed two False Claims Act lawsuits brought by Richard Carmel, a retired real estate broker and Medicare recipient.

