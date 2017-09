Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Biotech Inc and Danish partner Genmab A/S have been hit with a patent lawsuit by German biotech firm MorphoSys AG over their blood cancer drug Darzalex.

The complaint, filed Monday in Delaware U.S. District Court, alleges that Darzalex, a antibody-based biologic drug approved to treat multiple myeloma, infringes a MorphoSys patent on the use of human antibodies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Vuw7oG