Judge rejects challenge to N.J. pediatric daycare rules
June 30, 2015 / 9:38 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects challenge to N.J. pediatric daycare rules

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed most of a lawsuit filed by a pediatric daycare operator and a group of parents against New Jersey over what they claimed were overly restrictive regulations for pediatric daycare facilities, which provide medical care to children with special medical needs.

U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman in New Jersey on Tuesday found that Providence Pediatric Medical Daycare Inc and the parents failed to show that they were injured in any way by state standards for Medicaid eligibility for pediatric daycare patients, or by a state-mandated cap of 27 children in a pediatric daycare facility per day.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NtiIaT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
