FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Former owner of D.C. Medicaid contractor sues over liquidation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 15, 2016 / 11:26 PM / a year ago

Former owner of D.C. Medicaid contractor sues over liquidation

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The former parent company of a defunct managed care organization that provided healthcare coverage to low-income Washington, D.C. residents has filed a lawsuit accusing the District of underpaying the managed care organization and forcing its liquidation.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by D.C. Healthcare Systems Inc, a company owned by D.C. businessman Jeffrey Thompson. D.C. Healthcare Systems owned D.C. Chartered Health Plan Inc before D.C. Chartered was liquidated.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aWAScV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.