Judge rejects DEA 'end-run' around opioid wholesaler's subpoena

The Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday lost its latest effort to avoid complying with a subpoena from Ohio-based drug wholesaler Miami-Luken Inc, which is fighting the agency's efforts to revoke its license to dispense opioids and other controlled substances.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman in Cincinnati, Ohio criticized the DEA for attempting a "procedural end-run" by having Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg overturn the DEA administrative ruling that spurred the federal litigation over Miami-Luken's subpoena.

