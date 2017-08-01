FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects DEA 'end-run' around opioid wholesaler's subpoena
August 1, 2017 / 9:23 PM / an hour ago

Judge rejects DEA 'end-run' around opioid wholesaler's subpoena

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday lost its latest effort to avoid complying with a subpoena from Ohio-based drug wholesaler Miami-Luken Inc, which is fighting the agency's efforts to revoke its license to dispense opioids and other controlled substances.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman in Cincinnati, Ohio criticized the DEA for attempting a "procedural end-run" by having Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg overturn the DEA administrative ruling that spurred the federal litigation over Miami-Luken's subpoena.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vgvWb6

