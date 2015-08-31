FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit over hospital's accommodation of deaf parents revived
August 31, 2015

Lawsuit over hospital's accommodation of deaf parents revived

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court revived a lawsuit filed against a Texas hospital by the hearing-impaired parents of a young cancer patient who claim that the hospital repeatedly failed to provide them with an interpreter.

Circuit Judges Jacques Wiener Jr, Edith Clement and Leslie Southwick of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a unanimous, unsigned opinion Friday that the couple, Rolando and Miriam Perez, may seek an injunction against Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas, under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NJk3gw

