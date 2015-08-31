Lawsuit over hospital's accommodation of deaf parents revived

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court revived a lawsuit filed against a Texas hospital by the hearing-impaired parents of a young cancer patient who claim that the hospital repeatedly failed to provide them with an interpreter.

Circuit Judges Jacques Wiener Jr, Edith Clement and Leslie Southwick of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a unanimous, unsigned opinion Friday that the couple, Rolando and Miriam Perez, may seek an injunction against Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas, under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

