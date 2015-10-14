FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doctor's defamation suit against CVS can proceed
October 14, 2015

Doctor's defamation suit against CVS can proceed

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Several alleged comments made by employees of Virginia CVS pharmacies, including that a doctor was under investigation and that he overprescribed painkillers, were defamatory per se and not protected by a recognized privilege, a federal judge in Richmond ruled.

U.S. District Judge Robert Payne of the Eastern District of Virginia on Friday denied most of the arguments advanced by CVS in a motion to dismiss, ruling that Dr. Redouane Goulmamine can proceed with the main defamation claims he brought against the drugstore chain in June.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZCEwrD

