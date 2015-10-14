Doctor's defamation suit against CVS can proceed

Several alleged comments made by employees of Virginia CVS pharmacies, including that a doctor was under investigation and that he overprescribed painkillers, were defamatory per se and not protected by a recognized privilege, a federal judge in Richmond ruled.

U.S. District Judge Robert Payne of the Eastern District of Virginia on Friday denied most of the arguments advanced by CVS in a motion to dismiss, ruling that Dr. Redouane Goulmamine can proceed with the main defamation claims he brought against the drugstore chain in June.

