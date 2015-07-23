Demoted diabetic's ADA claim not covered by pay law - 2nd Circuit

(Reuters) - The extended time limits offered by the Lilly Ledbetter Pay Fairness Act of 2009 apply only to lawsuits dealing with “traditional” pay discrimination, not other forms of employment discrimination, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday.

The unanimous three-judge panel affirmed the 2013 dismissal of a lawsuit filed under the Americans with Disabilities Act by Natasha Davis, a diabetic Air Train JFK agent who was demoted from Agent II to a lower-paying Agent I job in September 2007 after having eye surgery.

