FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Demoted diabetic's ADA claim not covered by pay law - 2nd Circuit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 23, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Demoted diabetic's ADA claim not covered by pay law - 2nd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The extended time limits offered by the Lilly Ledbetter Pay Fairness Act of 2009 apply only to lawsuits dealing with “traditional” pay discrimination, not other forms of employment discrimination, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday.

The unanimous three-judge panel affirmed the 2013 dismissal of a lawsuit filed under the Americans with Disabilities Act by Natasha Davis, a diabetic Air Train JFK agent who was demoted from Agent II to a lower-paying Agent I job in September 2007 after having eye surgery.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JBmxXy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.