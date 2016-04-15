FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO group backs Sanofi's vaccine in areas with high dengue rates
April 15, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

WHO group backs Sanofi's vaccine in areas with high dengue rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 15 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s expert group on immunisation said on Friday it recommended that countries consider introducing Sanofi’s dengue vaccine Dengvaxia in areas where prevalence of the virus was 50 percent or higher.

Vaccination should be done between the ages of nine and 11, but efficacy improved as people got older, Jon Abramson, chairman of the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunisation (SAGE) told a news conference in Geneva.

The vaccine needs to be administered in a three-dose series and SAGE does not recommend its use before 9-years-old, which it said was consistent with current labelling. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
