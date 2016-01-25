FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Report finds gaps in Medicaid dental coverage for children
January 25, 2016 / 11:33 PM / 2 years ago

Report finds gaps in Medicaid dental coverage for children

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Most children in California, Indiana, Louisiana and Maryland who are covered by Medicaid are not getting federally required dental care, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Human Services’ Office of Inspector General.

The report, released Monday, looked at whether the Medicaid recipients who had been enrolled in the program for at least 2 consecutive years were getting biannual oral exams, dental cleaning and fluoride treatments, which are recommended by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Une29y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
