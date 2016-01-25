Report finds gaps in Medicaid dental coverage for children

Most children in California, Indiana, Louisiana and Maryland who are covered by Medicaid are not getting federally required dental care, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Human Services’ Office of Inspector General.

The report, released Monday, looked at whether the Medicaid recipients who had been enrolled in the program for at least 2 consecutive years were getting biannual oral exams, dental cleaning and fluoride treatments, which are recommended by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

