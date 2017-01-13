Texas dental chain to pay $8.45 million to settle fraud claims

Texas-based dental service organization MB2 Dental Solutions and 21 of its affiliated pediatric dental practices have agreed to pay $8.45 million to settle claims that it submitted fraudulent bills to government health insurance programs, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday.

The settlement will be split about equally between the state and federal governments, according to a press release from Paxton's office.

