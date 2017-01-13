FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas dental chain to pay $8.45 million to settle fraud claims
January 13, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

Texas dental chain to pay $8.45 million to settle fraud claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Texas-based dental service organization MB2 Dental Solutions and 21 of its affiliated pediatric dental practices have agreed to pay $8.45 million to settle claims that it submitted fraudulent bills to government health insurance programs, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday.

The settlement will be split about equally between the state and federal governments, according to a press release from Paxton's office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iORYZb

