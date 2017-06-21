A Texas state rule forbidding dentists from advertising themselves as specialists in areas that the American Dental Association does not recognize as specialties violates dentists' right to free speech, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

Circuit Judge Leslie Southwick, writing for a 2-1 panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said the banned advertising was not inherently misleading, and the state had no legitimate interest in restricting it.

