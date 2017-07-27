J&J's DePuy must face hip implant whistleblower lawsuit - court

A U.S. appeals court has revived a lawsuit claiming Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Orthopaedics Inc unit marketed defective hip-replacement devices to unsuspecting doctors who sought government reimbursement for the products.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday overturned the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two Britain-based orthopedic surgeons who have served as expert witnesses in products liability lawsuits over DePuy hip implants.

