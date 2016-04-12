FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge will not reconsider dismissal of DePuy whistleblower case
#Westlaw News
April 12, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Judge will not reconsider dismissal of DePuy whistleblower case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Boston federal judge on Monday refused to reconsider his dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson unit DePuy Orthopaedics Inc over alleged false claims submitted to government healthcare programs for its hip implants.

U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor said that the whistleblowers, two orthopedic surgeons who are also serving as expert witnesses in products liability litigation over DePuy implants, could not save their complaint by offering new evidence because they should have discovered that evidence years ago.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TPHrvH

