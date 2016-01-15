FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA clears Olympus duodenoscope with design modifications
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 15, 2016 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

FDA clears Olympus duodenoscope with design modifications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared Japan’s Olympus Corp’s duodenoscope with changes to the device’s design and labeling intended to help reduce the risk of bacterial infections.

Olympus will voluntarily recall its original model being used in health care facilities to fix them as quickly as possible, the regulator said. (1.usa.gov/1Smn8p8)

The FDA in August asked health care facilities using these and other reusable medical devices to meticulously follow the cleaning instructions to avoid the spread of superbugs.

Olympus is the biggest maker of the device. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.