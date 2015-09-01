Insulin infusion device maker CeQur raises $100 mln

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Privately held company CeQur, which is developing the world’s first three-day insulin infusion device for people with type 2 diabetes, has raised $100 million in a funding round that shows strong investor appetite for hot medical technology.

The deal is the largest medical technology financing in Europe since 2006, according to its backers.

The Swiss-headquartered group said it would use the cash from the so-called series C financing to pay for clinical and regulatory work, as well as to scale up manufacturing and commercial operations ahead of the expected launch of its second-generation PaQ device in 2016.

The patch-like insulin infusion device offers an alternative to daily insulin injections made by the likes of Novo Nordisk , Sanofi and Eli Lilly.

The new funding round was led by Woodford Investment Management and Arthurian Life Sciences. Existing investors including Endeavour Vision, Schroder & Co Banque and VI Partners also participated in the round.

CeQur was established in January 2008 and is chaired by Eric Milledge, who previously worked at Johnson & Johnson for more than three decades. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)