#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 12:35 PM / in a year

U.S. FDA panel to vote whether diabetes drug cuts cardiac death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be asked to vote next week on whether a diabetes drug made by Eli Lilly & Co and Boehringer Ingelheim cuts the risk of cardiovascular death, according to documents posted on the agency’s website on Friday.

The review, posted on the agency’s website, comes ahead of a June 28 meeting of outside advisors who will discuss the drug and recommend whether the label should include a claim that it cut the risk of heart problems in patients at high risk.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)

