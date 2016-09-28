FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. FDA approves Medtronic's 'artificial pancreas' for diabetes
September 28, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. FDA approves Medtronic's 'artificial pancreas' for diabetes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Medtronic Plc's "artificial pancreas" designed to automatically deliver the right dose of insulin to patients with type 1 diabetes.

The eagerly-awaited approval offers patients "greater freedom to live their lives without having to consistently and manually monitor baseline glucose levels and administer insulin," Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA's medical device division said in a statement.

The device, called the MiniMed 670G measures glucose levels every five minutes and automatically administers insulin as needed. About 5 percent of people with diabetes have the Type 1 form, also known as juvenile diabetes. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)

