FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Novo Nordisk says diabetes drug semaglutide cuts heart risk by 26 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 16, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Novo Nordisk says diabetes drug semaglutide cuts heart risk by 26 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's experimental injectable diabetes drug semaglutide reduced cardiovascular risk by 26 percent in a keenly awaited clinical, according to results released on Friday.

Semaglutide is the third diabetes drug to show such heart benefits, after Novo's own Victoza injection and Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's pill Jardiance.

The results from Novo's SUSTAIN 6 trial were presented on Friday at an annual diabetes meeting in Munich.

Novo intends to file for regulatory approval of semaglutide in the United States and Europe in the last quarter of 2016. Consensus analyst forecasts suggest annual sales could reach $2.2 billion in 2022.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.